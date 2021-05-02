281 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 281 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 39,274.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 30s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Emerson Health Centre

Health officials say there are 2,540 active cases, 35,756 people have recovered, and 105 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 27 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 978.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 22 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 9 cases in the Northern health region

• 46 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 26 cases in the Southern Health region

• 178 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,188 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 667,827.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.