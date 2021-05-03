251 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 39,524.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 2,593 active cases, 35,952 people have recovered, and 117 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 32 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 979.

Monday’s cases include:

• 20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 15 cases in the Northern health region

• 14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 18 cases in the Southern Health region

• 184 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,898 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 670,783.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.