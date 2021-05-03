Manitoba RCMP Arrest Impaired Driver on Highway 5











A semi-trailer truck was forced off the road Friday night at the hands of an alleged drunk driver on Highway 5.

Manitoba RCMP received a report of a driver possibly under the influence at around 9:30 p.m. west of Dauphin near Provincial Road 188 West.

Police say the vehicle was being driven in an erratic manner and forced a semi onto the shoulder, where it narrowly avoided colliding with other vehicles. No injuries were reported.

RCMP located the suspect heading westbound on Highway 5 and observed the vehicle swerving back and forth between the centre line of the highway and the shoulder.

The driver was stopped by officers and was found to be over three times the legal limit. His vehicle was impounded and the 36-year-old man from Ethelbert, Manitoba was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over 80 mg%.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.