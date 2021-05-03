Four Arrested in Drugs, Weapons Bust in Portage la Prairie











Four people were arrested last Friday when RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Portage la Prairie.

Officers descended on a residence on Mobile Street at around 3:15 p.m. and seized 27 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of cocaine, an undetermined amount of heroin, several loaded needles, a semi-automatic rifle affixed with a prohibited suppressor, several knives, and some BB and Airsoft guns.

Scott Hunter, 48, of Portage la Prairie faces numerous charges.

A 50-year-old Portage la Prairie man was arrested and released pending a court date.

A 45-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were arrested and released without charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.