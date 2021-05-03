Youths Robbed at Gunpoint in Tuxedo: Police











WINNIPEG — Four youths were robbed at gunpoint outside a Tuxexo community centre on Saturday night.

Police say just before 8 p.m., the youths were creating videos on their phone when a group of five unknown suspects demanded their property. One of the male suspects lifted up his shirt and brandished a gun tucked into his waistband, while another male was armed with pepper spray.

The suspects made off with the victims’ property and fled on foot.

No physical injuries were reported and the victims sought safety at a nearby store, where they contacted their parents.

The first suspect with the firearm is described as a male who is approximately 20-years-old, 6’2” in height, thicker build, Indigenous in appearance, with long hair in braids or dreadlocks. The firearm was described as a handgun with a black grip.

The second suspect with the pepper spray is described as a male who is approximately 20-years-old, 5’7” to 5’8” in height, thinner build, Indigenous in appearance, with a bowl/undercut hairstyle.

No arrests have been made at this time and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).