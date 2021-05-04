291 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 39,814.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 2,692 active cases, 36,142 people have recovered, and 120 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 36 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 980.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 7 cases in the Northern health region

• 31 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 29 cases in the Southern Health region

• 212 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,717 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 673,563.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.