Man Wearing Body Armour Enters Police Headquarters with BB Gun, Knife

A man attended Winnipeg police headquarters with a gun on Monday, forcing the public evacuation of the downtown building.

Police say a 43-year-old Winnipeg man showed up at around 3:30 p.m. and was observed pacing outside before entering the building. He told security members in the front vestibule area that he was armed.

Officers confronted the man, who threw the handgun to the ground and was safely taken into custody.

The suspect was found to be wearing body armour and had a tactical knife on him. The pistol was determined to be a BB calibre handgun designed to closely resemble a Beretta model 92.

The man was taken to hospital for a medical assessment. He faces two counts of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition and possession of body armour without a valid permit.