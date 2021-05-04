Winnipeg Police Respond to Three Separate Stabbings













Winnipeg police were kept busy Monday evening into Tuesday morning after reports of three separate stabbings.

The first occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street. Police say a 22-year-old woman had been stabbed and was taken to hospital where she was upgraded from unstable to stable condition.

At around 10:30 p.m., a 30-year-old man waved down the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue and reported he had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Police believe the victim was stabbed during a robbery near a convenience store in the area of Salter Street and Flora Avenue.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the area of Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street and was lying in the roadway. Police say the victim had also been attacked with bear spray. He was transported to hospital in stable condition but was uncooperative to provide any information to police.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).