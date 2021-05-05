272 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 272 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,085.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 2,780 active cases, 36,323 people have recovered, and 125 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 38 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 982.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 13 cases in the Northern health region

• 37 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 20 cases in the Southern Health region

• 182 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,803 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 676,845.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.