Mission to Plant 1 Million Trees in Winnipeg Underway

WINNIPEG — Ready, set, dig!

A campaign to plant one million more trees in Winnipeg officially kicked off Wednesday.

The Million Tree Challenge Winnipeg was launched by Mayor Brian Bowman in 2019. Since then, Trees Winnipeg has been working on a public relations strategy to execute the lofty goal.

“Winnipeg is known for its tree canopy and Winnipeggers are some of the most passionate tree champions in Canada,” Bowman said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the City of Winnipeg, Trees Winnipeg and residents meet the Million Tree Challenge to replace trees lost to insects, disease, age, major storms and environmental stress so our tree canopy can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The campaign supports the city’s existing tree planting goals. To date, nearly 10,000 trees have already been planted and counted towards MTC.

“Every tree planted makes a difference,” said Kamila Konieczny, MTC project manager. “The Million Tree Challenge campaign asks residents, schools, businesses and organizations to make a pledge to plant to reach one million new trees.”

Funders for the program include CN, who made a $1 million donation, as well as Winnipeg-based TelPay, who contributed $250,000.

To register your planted tree and have it counted towards the goal, visit milliontreewinnipeg.ca.