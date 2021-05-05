Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Travis Seabrooke













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Peterborough, Ontario native last pitched in 2019 where he made 14 relief appearances for the High-A Carolina League’s Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles).

Seabrooke, 25, earned two saves and struck out 22 batters over 24.0 innings pitched. During the 2018 season, Seabrooke struck out 65 and allowed just five home runs in 73.0 innings, splitting time with Frederick and the Low-A South Atlantic League’s Delmarva Shorebirds.

Seabrooke originally signed with the Goldeyes last April, but didn’t play in the 2020 season.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Eduard Reyes has re-signed with the Goldeyes. The Goldeyes originally signed Reyes on December 16, 2020 before signing with Leone di Bologna last month.