Blue Bombers to Award a Small Business with $50K Sponsorship Package











3 Shares

WINNIPEG — Owning a small business and getting the word out to potential customers can be a challenge. Having the marketing budget to do it effectively can be another obstacle.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Purolator are lending a hand this season by awarding one small business with a $50,000 sponsorship package for the 2021 season.

“We are excited to partner with Purolator in such a great initiative to support Manitoba small businesses,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. “This is just another example of Purolator’s commitment to Manitoba businesses and our community.”

Businesses, particularly small ones, have been struggling throughout the pandemic. Countless storefronts have gone vacant and others have quietly shuttered amid ongoing public health restrictions and a diminished customer base.

Small businesses can apply to become one of five finalists in the Small Business Showcase. Eligible businesses include those that are for-profit whose principal location is located in Manitoba and employs fewer than 50 full-time employees.

Each of the five finalists will receive a $500 shipping credit from Purolator. To win the grand prize, the finalists will be asked to submit a two-minute video pitch on why their company is the most deserving. The winning pitch will be selected by Purolator and Winnipeg Football Club executives.

The deadline to apply is May 26 at 11:59 p.m.