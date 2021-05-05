Five Arrested After Man Stabbed in Downtown Winnipeg













WINNIPEG — A man in his 60s was stabbed several times Tuesday night downtown, sending him to hospital in critical condition.

A motorist flagged down Winnipeg police near the intersection of York Avenue and Fort Street, who began to administer first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was later upgraded to stable condition.

Cadets and officers from police headquarters nearby located five suspects on Graham Avenue.

A 20-year-old man, two 18-year-old men, along with two male youths, are facing charges of aggravated assault. One adult is facing weapons-related offences.