Three Suspects Face Charges in Powerview Shooting, Kidnapping













Manitoba RCMP say a group of people with suspected gang affiliations were responsible for several violent incidents in Powerview recently.

A window at a Powerview residence was shot on April 28, but no injuries were reported.

Over the next several hours, police say the suspects committed robberies, break-ins and numerous other offences at homes in the community.

Police identified two people believed to be responsible and arrested them.

Thomas Peebles, 29, and Claudia Sumner, 19, both of Winnipeg, face numerous charges in connection to the incidents, including kidnapping with a firearm.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed on a vehicle on May 4, where officers seized a shotgun.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Josef Spence, 22, of Winnipeg. He is described as Indigenous, approximately 6’2”, 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Powerview RCMP at (204) 367-2222, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.