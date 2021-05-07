Manitoba Introduces Pandemic Sick Leave Program











46 Shares

WINNIPEG — The province has launched a new Manitoba Pandemic Sick Leave program to allow employees to be paid when off sick from work.

The program will provide employers with up to $600 per employee for up to five full days of COVID-19 related sick leave, which do not have to be taken consecutively.

“We are at a critical point in our fight against COVID-19 and the variants of concern, and it is crucial to stay home when sick to help limit the spread of this deadly virus,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“Many Manitobans are living paycheque to paycheque, and they need to feel confident that if they are sick, they can stay home without any financial repercussions or fear of lost wages.”

Eligible sick leave related to COVID-19 includes testing, vaccinations and side effects, self-isolation due to COVID-19 symptoms, or care for a loved one in any of the previously mentioned circumstances.

The program is open to private-sector, non-profit and charitable employers. Employers who currently provide paid sick leave to their employees would not be eligible including federal, provincial and local governments. Eligible employees are those who reside in Manitoba and work and receive wages in Manitoba on a full or part-time basis.

The eligibility period begins today and runs until at least September 25, to coincide with the federal and other provincial programs.

An application form will be available on the province’s website at noon on Friday, May 14.