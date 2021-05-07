Manitoba Looks at Tightened Public Health Orders, Higher Fines as COVID Cases Surge











By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is set to tighten COVID-19 public health orders and increase fines for rule-breakers as case numbers continue to surge.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the province’s deputy chief public health officer, said new steps are necessary as he announced 502 new cases and one death Friday. The number of people testing positive for the virus had risen to 9.6 per cent provincially and 11.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

“These numbers are alarming,” Atwal said.

“Our case numbers this week are up 25 per cent over the last week. In addition to the higher case numbers, we’re seeing an increase case demand for admissions to (intensive care) and hospital.”

The daily case count was the highest the province has seen since the middle of the second wave of the pandemic last winter. Intensive care beds, which normally number 71, were expanded to 129 at the peak of the second wave and were approaching that number again Friday.

“The numbers that we’re seeing come in, admitted to (intensive care), especially this last week, have been high,” said Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Manitoba Shared Health.

“If we sustain those high admission numbers over the next days, not even weeks, we could reach that number.”

The expansion would mean diverting more staff from other areas of health care and more delays in elective surgeries, she added.

Atwal said the latest surge has been driven in part by people not following health orders.

The province has banned most social visits in homes, with some exceptions for people who live alone. Outdoor public gatherings are capped at 10.

Churches, stores and gyms can only operate at reduced capacity. And restaurants can only allow members of the same household to sit together at indoor tables.

New health orders are to be revealed Friday evening, Atwal said.

Premier Brian Pallister also promised to increase penalties for people who repeatedly break the rules.

Fines for individuals that currently range from $298 to $1,296 will be doubled for a second or subsequent offence, the premier said.

“There is a small selfish minority of people that aren’t doing their part. And in doing so, they are putting the health of themselves and others at risk,” Pallister said.

Those who refuse to pay can have their wages garnisheed and be blocked from renewing their driver’s licence.

The province has been expanding its vaccination program as more international supplies arrive.

Health officials reduced the minimum age for doses among the general population at government-run super sites and pop-up clinics to 40 from 45. Vaccines are also available to Indigenous people, certain front-line workers and people living in high-transmission areas starting at age 18.

Pallister said he was dropping a plan to have teachers and other school workers drive to North Dakota, where vaccines are plentiful, to get a shot.

The teachers union was against the idea, Pallister said, so North Dakota will instead ask the United States government for special permission to export its vaccines to Manitoba. Pallister said that will take longer than his original idea.

Pallister also announced funding for a new sick-leave program for workers affected by COVID-19. Employers can apply for up to $600 per worker for days off due to getting a vaccine, self-isolation or illness. The money is aimed at covering up to five days of leave.

The Manitoba Federation of Labour said the program was flawed because it depends on employers to apply.

“The program is voluntarily, not legislated like Ontario’s paid sick days program. So it will only apply to workplaces that decide to provide paid sick days,” federation president Kevin Rebeck said in a statement.