Woman Dies After Ejected from Vehicle in Manitoba Crash











A woman has died following a single-vehicle rollover in Pinaymootang First Nation, Manitoba.

Mounties say a 58-year-old woman was driving on Main Road at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday when she swerved, slid in the ditch and was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency personnel found the woman unconscious outside of the vehicle when they arrived. CPR was performed until paramedics could get to the scene.

Police say the victim wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Pinaymootang First Nation is located approximately 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.