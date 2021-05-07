Police Seeking Suspect in Armed Robbery at Gas Bar













Winnipeg police are looking for a man who held up a convenience store in the Polo Park area Thursday night.

Police say at around 10 p.m., the suspect entered a gas bar in the 200 block of Madison Street and requested cigarettes. As the clerk was processing the transaction, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shoved it in the employee’s face. He then grabbed the cigarettes and fled.

The 22-year-old man working in the gas bar wasn’t injured.

No arrests have been made and police are looking for the suspect. He is described as approximately 6’0” in height with a slim build, dressed in all black, with his hoody up and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).