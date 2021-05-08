488 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 488 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 41,425.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 3,237 active cases, 37,198 people have recovered, and 139 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 44 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 990.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 17 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 9 cases in the Northern health region

• 30 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 43 cases in the Southern Health region

• 389 cases in the Winnipeg health region

4,462 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 690,635.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.