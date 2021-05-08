Man Killed Crossing the Perimeter After Vehicle Breaks Down











WINNIPEG — A man was killed on the Perimeter Highway at St. Mary’s Road Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the victim pulled over in the eastbound lanes just after 10:30 p.m. due to an operational issue with his vehicle. He exited and attempted to cross the highway when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

The victim in his 20s was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.

Westbound traffic on the Perimeter was shut down for several hours. Manitoba RCMP were also at the scene to assist.