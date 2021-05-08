Person Rescued from Red River in St. Boniface











WINNIPEG — A person was rescued from the Red River near Tache Avenue on Friday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the area just before 7:30 p.m. and used specialized equipment to bring the individual to shore.

A resident who called 911 maintained a sightline of the victim until crews arrived.

The person, whose gender and age wasn’t immediately known, was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

The WFPS says it’s unclear how they ended up in the water or how long they were there.