Stretch of Broadway Closing Throughout the Summer











15 Shares

WINNIPEG — Motorists will want to make a note of an upcoming road closure downtown that will begin next week and last until early autumn.

The city says eastbound and westbound Broadway, between Kennedy Street and Memorial Boulevard, will be completely closed starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, until 12 a.m. on Thursday, September 30.

The closure is required to facilitate remediation work to underground utility passages that run between the Manitoba Legislative Building and the Legislative Building Powerhouse.

There will be no access to westbound Broadway from Kennedy Street or eastbound Broadway from Memorial Boulevard during the closure. Pedestrian access will be maintained on one side of Broadway at all times.

Motorists should allow for additional travel time and use alternate routes, such as York Avenue, St. Mary Avenue, or Portage Avenue, to reach their destinations.