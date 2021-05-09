532 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 532 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 41,953.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 3,499 active cases, 37,461 people have recovered, and 149 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 42 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 993.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 27 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 9 cases in the Northern health region

• 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 40 cases in the Southern Health region

• 422 cases in the Winnipeg health region

4,234 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 694,828.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.