502 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 4 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 502 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 42,451.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 40s from the Southern Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 50s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,771 active cases, 37,683 people have recovered, and 153 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 48 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 997.

Monday’s cases include:

• 25 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 10 cases in the Northern health region

• 20 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 48 cases in the Southern Health region

• 399 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,787 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 698,667.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.