Suspect Charged in Hanover Shooting













Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man after a shooting in the RM of Hanover.

Police were called to the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach on May 5 for a report of an injured man outside the hospital. The 31-year-old victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim had been shot at a rural residence near Pansy, Manitoba the same day.

On May 7, RCMP from Steinach and Morris arrested a 28-year-old man at a home in the RM of Emerson-Franklin.

Buddy Octroworch has been charged with numerous offences, including aggravated assault and several weapons offences.

He remains in custody

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.