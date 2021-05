A 37-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle rollover near Boissevain.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened last Friday, May 7 just before 9 a.m. on Road 14N near Road 119W in the Municipality of Boissevain-Morton.

According to police, the westbound pickup truck veered into the ditch and rolled.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Killarney RCMP continue to investigate.