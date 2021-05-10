Police Dog Tracks Suspect in Armed Vehicle Robbery











One man was arrested and another is still on the loose following an armed vehicle robbery in Portage la Prairie on Sunday.

Just before 10 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was pepper-sprayed and forced from the passenger seat of a vehicle she was waiting in outside a residence on Dufferin Avenue West.

Police say the teen was waiting for her father when two men approached her, forced her from the car and drove away.

A few minutes later, the vehicle crashed on 3rd Street SE and the suspects took off on foot. Shortly after, the suspects tried to steal another vehicle from 4th Street SE and Countess Avenue but were unsuccessful.

A police dog, named Jolt, was brought in and was able to track one of the men to 4th Street NE, where he was found walking northbound. During the arrest, he attempted to grab a knife from his pocket but was restrained.

Duncan Atkinson, 23, from Long Plain First Nation, remains in custody and is facing several charges.

The second man has yet to be arrested and RCMP continue to investigate.

The 14-year-old girl was treated for her injuries and released.