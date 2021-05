VIDEO: Former Jet Scott Campbell on How Winnipeg Can Turn Things Around











By Joe Pascucci (@Pascucci015)

Three games remain in the regular season for the Winnipeg Jets and the team is far from ready for the Stanley Cup playoffs having won just two of their last 10 games.

Former Winnipeg Jet Scott Campbell and Joe Pascucci discuss the Jets’ slide and what needs to happen this week for the team to get back on track for the upcoming playoffs.

WATCH: