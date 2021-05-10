Police Charge Suspect in Numerous Business Break-Ins













Winnipeg police have arrested a man accused of being responsible for numerous break-ins in Winnipeg between April 6 and May 7.

Restaurants, gas bars and convenience stores were all victims of the alleged thief, who stole approximately $38,000 in cash and goods resulting in $13,000 worth of damage to the businesses.

Last Friday, police spotted the suspect driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Government Avenue and Gateway Road, where he was taken into custody.

Nickolas Walter Combot, 30, of Winnipeg, has been charged with 16 counts of break and enter, and two counts each of possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219.