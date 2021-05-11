329 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday











23 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 329 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 42,779.

Health officials say there are 3,837 active cases, 37,945 people have recovered, and 154 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 48 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 997.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 24 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 8 cases in the Northern health region

• 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 28 cases in the Southern Health region

• 235 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,920 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 701,643.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.