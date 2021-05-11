Man Charged After Brandishing Gun on Ebb and Flow First Nation











A man from Ebb and Flow First Nation has been charged after he reportedly walked through the community with a firearm last Saturday.

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP responded to Northeast Road at around 3:15 p.m., where the man was standing with the gun. Police advised him over a loudspeaker to drop the weapon and that he was under arrest.

RCMP say the suspect walked toward a brush area and police contained the scene until backup could arrive.

Jacob Levasseur, 23, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

No injuries were reported and no one from the community was evacuated.

Police continue to investigate.