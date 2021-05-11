Manitoba Commits $5M to Construction of New Ronald McDonald House













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing $5 million in matching funds to Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba to support the construction of a new facility.

The funds will be used to move Winnipeg’s Ronald McDonald House to 62 Juno Street, two blocks from HSC Children’s Hospital.

The current house, located at 566 Bannatyne Avenue, has outgrown its ever-changing needs.

Once complete, the house will boast 50,000-sq.-ft. and have 40 bedrooms, where the existing 11,000-sq.-ft. house only had 14 bedrooms.

“The new house will be a safe haven of care, compassion and service for Manitoba families, and the next legacy of RMHC Manitoba’s essential contribution to family-centered care. We are forever grateful to the province for recognizing, valuing and supporting the RMHC Manitoba mission,” said Wendy Galagan, CEO, RMHC Manitoba.

Ronald McDonald House provides accommodations for families who live outside of Winnipeg while their children are receiving treatment in hospital. Services provided include home-like bedrooms and living rooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry and transportation services.

The entire project is expected to cost $20 million, with the province providing matching funding of private donations on a three-to-one basis up to $5 million.