Man Punched in the Face After Refusing to Buy Stranger a Cup of Coffee











Winnipeg police say a man has been charged after he punched another man who refused to buy him a cup of coffee.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, officers in the West Broadway area saw a man randomly approach a vehicle in a restaurant drive-thru and ask the driver to buy him a cup of coffee. When he refused, police say the suspect punched the driver in the face through his open window.

The driver was injured and police immediately arrested the suspect.

Sean Fielding Marshall, 39, of Winnipeg has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody.