Sawed-Off Shotgun Fired Inside Winnipeg Home













Nobody was injured early Tuesday when a sawed-off shotgun was fired inside a Winnipeg home.

Police responded to the 500 block of Boyd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. after the residents reluctantly let in a man known to them. As he went upstairs with one of the four occupants, police say he took out a sawed-off shotgun from his bag and fired it through one of the bedroom doors.

The residents hid in the basement until officers could arrive.

Police found the suspect still inside the home at around 2:43 a.m. The firearm was also seized.

The 37-year-old Winnipeg man is facing firearm-related charges and remains in custody.