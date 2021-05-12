Mint Unveils Collector Coin Celebrating Manitoba Day











The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a new collector coin in celebration of Manitoba Day.

Honouring the anniversary of Manitoba’s 150th entry into Confederation, the fine silver coin is a limited edition piece that revisits the design of the 1970 Manitoba Centennial nickel dollar on a much bigger 2 oz. canvas.

“The Manitoba 150: United in Celebration coin, showcasing our provincial flower, the prairie crocus, is particularly meaningful in these challenging times,” said Monique LaCoste and Stuart Murray, co-chairs of The Manitoba 150 Host Committee, in a statement.

“Just as the crocus bursts through the soil each year after a typical prairie winter to thrive and bring the promise of a new day, so too will Manitoba face the future with hope, resilience, and a spark of joy! We hope Manitobans will remember our anniversary, and take pride in being Manitoban.”

The coin has a limited mintage of 2,500 and retails for $199.95 on Mint.ca.