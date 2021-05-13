Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery Returns with Six Grand Prizes











WINNIPEG — With six grand prizes or $1.2 million in cash to win, buying a ticket in the 2021 Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery seems like a no-brainer.

The annual lottery is a fundraiser to support Manitoba’s big three hospitals — St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, and HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital.

“We’re being reminded each and every day through COVID-19 how important it is to rally together as Manitobans to support our hospitals. Support for the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery keeps our hospitals nimble, effective, and able support the well-being of Manitobans,” said Jonathon Lyon, HSC Foundation president and CEO.

This year’s Dream Lottery features over 3,000 prizes (worth over $2.5 million total), including two bonus draws for early buyers (worth over $116,000 total) and over $250,000 worth of early bird draws, as well as a grand prize draw with six packages to choose from.

“As St. Boniface Hospital celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, we continue to focus – along with our hospital foundation colleagues — on improving health care and funding medical research. Your Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery ticket purchase today will help save the lives of your fellow Manitobans, now and for many years to come,” said Karen Fowler, president and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

Funds from the lottery go toward improving patient care, funding research, and purchasing specialized equipment and technology, which will benefit the combined one million patients that visit the hospitals annually.

“When you buy a ticket in the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery, you’re sharing in this vision. Along with the chance to win a wonderful prize package, each ticket brings the potential to change a life — even save a life. That’s a special opportunity,” said Stefano Grande, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba president and CEO.

Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery tickets cost 1 for $100, 2 for $175, 4 for $300 and 8 for $500.

For more information on prizes and how to purchase your tickets, visit trihospitaldream.com.