$27.5M Lottery Jackpot Won in Manitoba

Someone in Manitoba is a multi-millionaire after winning Wednesday night’s $27.5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold somewhere in the province, outside of Winnipeg, with the numbers 30, 35, 39, 42, 46 and 48.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said the winning ticket exactly matched the main draw numbers.

The winner or winners of the prize can contact WCLC at 1-800-665-3313 to make arrangements to begin the prize claim.

This is Manitoba’s third-largest lottery win overall, after the record $60 million Lotto Max win earlier this year, and a $50 million Lotto Max prize paid to a couple in Sagkeeng First Nation in 2009.