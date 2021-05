Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko to Headline ‘Stars on Ice’ Tour

Stars on Ice is returning to North America after a 17-month hiatus, including to Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place.

The Stars on Ice tour will feature greats Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko when they glide into the city on Wednesday, October 20.

The 2021 tour will also include skating legends Kaetlyn Osmond, Jeffrey Buttle, Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje, Meagan Duhamel, and Dylan Moscovitch.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Seats start at $27.50 each plus fees.