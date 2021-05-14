Assiniboia Downs Postpones Opening Day Due to Travel Restrictions











WINNIPEG — Assiniboia Downs has postponed its opening day at the track by an extra week.

The season was about to begin this coming Monday, May 17, but has been rescheduled to Monday, May 24 due to unexpected travel delays for horsemen owing to interprovincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements.

“There is so much that goes into the opening of the meet so it is disappointing for sure,” said Darren Dunn, CEO of Assiniboia Downs. “However, we felt it was the responsible approach to give it another week to get everyone here safely, following all necessary protocols. Then we can start the season strong with the first racing program on the Victoria Day Monday.”

The two days that are being rescheduled along with one additional race day will be added to the end of the racing schedule to offer 51 days of racing as opposed to the initial 50 days currently scheduled.

Assiniboia Downs will be one of the few tracks that will be running in Canada this month. The 2021 racing schedule will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights with a 7:30 p.m. CT for the first race post time.