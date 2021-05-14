491 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 491 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 44,189.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,163 active cases, 39,024 people have recovered, and 179 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 50 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,002.

Friday’s cases include:

• 41 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 10 cases in the Northern health region

• 24 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 88 cases in the Southern Health region

• 328 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,719 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 714,218.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.