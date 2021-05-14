RCMP Arrest Off-Duty Winnipeg Police Officer for Alleged Assault











An off-duty Winnipeg police officer has been charged after a report of an assault in the RM of St. Andrews.

Selkirk RCMP responded to a residence on April 22 at around 1 a.m. and took the 28-year-old man into custody.

RCMP say the officer is facing charges of assault, mischief under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin).

The officer has been released to appear in court at a later date.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified and is monitoring the investigation.

A Winnipeg police spokesperson says the officer has four years of service and is on leave with pay.