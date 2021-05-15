430 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 4 Deaths











21 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 44,617.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 60s from the Northern Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 80s from Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from Winnipeg Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,219 active cases, 39,392 people have recovered, and 179 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 51 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,006.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 23 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 11 cases in the Northern health region

• 30 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 27 cases in the Southern Health region

• 339 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,515 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 718,020.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Additional schools moving to remote learning

As a response to the rising infection rates of COVID-19, all 27 schools in the Garden Valley and Red River Valley School Districts will move to remote learning effective May 18 until May 30.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.