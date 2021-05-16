534 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 4 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 45,149.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 50s from the Northern Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

Health officials say there are 4,440 active cases, 39,699 people have recovered, and 201 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 53 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,010.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 39 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 39 cases in the Northern health region

• 43 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 84 cases in the Southern Health region

• 329 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,682 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 721,995

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.