430 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 45,579.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,568 active cases, 40,000 people have recovered, and 209 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 53 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,011.

Monday’s cases include:

• 18 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 37 cases in the Northern health region

• 18 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 44 cases in the Southern Health region

• 313 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,190 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 725,195.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.