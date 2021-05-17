Elderly Woman Falls to the Ground in Failed Walker Robbery











2 Shares

WINNIPEG — A woman in her 90s fell to the concrete and suffered injuries after someone attempted to steal her walker on Saturday afternoon in downtown Winnipeg.

Police were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street at around 4:30 p.m. for the report of an attempted strongarm robbery.

The victim was standing and holding onto her walker when an unknown woman attempted to steal it, causing her to fall and become incapacitated on the ground. The suspect was unsuccessful in the theft and fled on foot.

Bystanders helped the woman, who was transported by ambulance to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).