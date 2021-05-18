99.9 BOB FM Bounces to a New Brand











WINNIPEG — 99.9 BOB FM has faded into the FM dial sunset. You could almost say BOB himself has retired.

The Bell Media radio station was rebranded Tuesday to Bounce Radio 99.9, playing the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s hits, similar to the previous format.

BOB FM, created by Howard Kroeger, had been a staple on the 99.9 FM frequency in Winnipeg since it launched in 2002.

In a tweet Tuesday, the former station wished BOB a happy retirement with yard signs placed outside of its Pembina Highway studio.

Listeners won’t notice much of a change aside from the name, with the same on-air personalities remaining on the air. Bounce Mornings feature Beau and Mandy Shew, with Caroline Hunter holding down middays and Kris Jay taking care of the afternoon drive.

96.1 BOB FM in Brandon has also rebranded to Bounce Radio 96.1, along with 25 other Bell Media stations across the country adopting the “Bounce” name.