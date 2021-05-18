Xplornet Acquires Towers to Deploy 5G in Rural Manitoba











27 Shares

Xplornet has acquired 160 wireless communications towers in an effort to deploy its 5G broadband network to rural Manitoba.

The New Brunswick-based company says it has closed the acquisition of TowerCo Inc.’s tower assets in Manitoba as part of the move.

“This is a good site acquisition opportunity for Xplornet as we are finalizing agreements with the Province of Manitoba to deliver fast and reliable Internet and cellular services to rural Manitoban homes and businesses,” said Allison Lenehan, president and CEO of Xplornet, in a statement.

“This is another exciting step to expand Xplornet’s network infrastructure and presence in rural Manitoba.”

As Lenehan noted, Xplornet was recently chosen by the province to bolster cell phone service and broadband Internet in rural parts of Manitoba by utilizing surplus fibre optic cables owned by Manitoba Hydro.