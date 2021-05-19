Home » News » Winnipeg Police Investigating Beverley Street Homicide

Winnipeg Police Investigating Beverley Street Homicide

May 19, 2021 2:25 PM | News


Winnipeg Police Logo CrestWinnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found severely injured outside a house in the 400 block of Beverley Street.

The victim was located just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officers at the scene began providing first aid to the man, who was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Derek Scott Sutton, 37, of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).


Tags: Crime | Death | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS

Access Credit Union

Learn more about Access Credit Union mortgages