Winnipeg Police Investigating Beverley Street Homicide













Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found severely injured outside a house in the 400 block of Beverley Street.

The victim was located just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officers at the scene began providing first aid to the man, who was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Derek Scott Sutton, 37, of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).