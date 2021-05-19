Brandon University to Award Dr. Roussin with Honorary Doctorate











Manitoba’s top doctor will be awarded an honorary doctorate from Brandon University for his role in fighting COVID-19.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, will receive the honour during a virtual ceremony on May 27.

“Since Covid was first detected and then spread around the world, Dr. Brent Roussin has been front and centre leading Manitoba’s response, said BU President Dr. David Docherty, in a statement.

“He has exemplified thoughtfulness, care, understanding, and respect for both science and humanity — values that Brandon University strives to pass on to all our graduates.”

Dr. Roussin, perhaps the province’s most recognizable doctor, has been the public face of the fight against the pandemic since early last year.

He holds both a medical degree and a law degree, and continues to be a practising physician.

Earlier this month, Doctors Manitoba also named Dr. Roussin as Manitoba’s 2021 Physician of the Year.