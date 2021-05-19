402 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 4 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 46,314.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A woman in her 80s from Southern Health–Santé Sud, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A woman in her 90s from Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 4,550 active cases, 40,748 people have recovered, and 231 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 61 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,016.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 40 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 18 cases in the Northern health region

• 42 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

• 50 cases in the Southern Health region

• 252 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,166 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 731,413.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.